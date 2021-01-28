Zoom meeting with CHS parents planned for today at 4:30 p.m.

Submitted

Crookston Times

A message from Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson:

We are hosting two zoom meetings with parents today. The meeting is focused on us listening to our parents and providing any clarification information needed. I have included the link.

I know this is short notice, however, we really wanted to do this prior to doing major planning with our staff for a return of high school students starting on Feb. 1st. We sent this info to parents last night.

Zoom Meetings with parents at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28:

https://zoom.us/j/96270095738?pwd=bHVlTC9jb1d2YlUrMTlIamdMR09ZZz09