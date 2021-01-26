Fresh fruit and vegetable program at Washington has already made an impact

The Fresh Fruits & Vegetables program at Washington Elementary School (WES) only started in October, but has already had such an impact on students, teachers and staff. Food Services Director Anna (Ogaard) Brekken told the Crookston School Board that the district was lucky to get accepted for the program and they were able to sneak the fresh fruits and vegetable snacks into the elementary’s regular snack time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The federally-funded program offers fresh fruits and vegetables to students at no charge and hopes to expand the variety of fresh fruits and vegetables children experience, increase children’s fruit and vegetable consumption and positively impact children’s present and future health. WES was awarded $6,120 in August 2020 to be spent directly on the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable snacks to its students at a minimum of twice per week.

So far they’ve offered students 11 different fruits and vegetables such as red raspberries, macintosh apples, mangoes, blueberries, bananas, kiwifruit, grapes, pineapple, clementine, blood oranges, strawberries, rainbow carrots, broccoli, celery, sugar snap peas, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, mini sweet peppers, cauliflower, and zucchini, said Brekken.

“When we went to distance learning we tried to figure out ways to continue this program so before they left they (WES) packed these beautiful colorful fresh fruit and vegetable boxes that contained some of the traditional Thanksgiving fruits and vegetables,” Brekken explained. “Part of the virtual nutrition education we wanted students to know where food comes from, parts of the plant we eat, and use their five senses. We also didn’t want to use the words ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and didn’t want kids to think they weren’t eating healthy if they weren’t eating fresh.”

She added that their hopes were to help students understand food comes from the ground and they need to give it soil, water, sunlight to grow “beautiful food.”

“We also encompass where the food comes from and have them understand the concept like the parts of the plant with six different parts including the flower, fruit, leaf, stem, seed, and roots,” Brekken continued.

Brekken assured the board this was a “no pressure” program offered to students to give information and they can decide how to explore the food and whether they want to eat it or if they like it. She also commended WES Principal Denice Oliver and head cook “Susie” for the extra prep work and for implementing the program in the school, and hopes they can continue the program into the future if they’re awarded funding.

When asked by School Board member Tim Dufault whether the program could be expanded to Highland Elementary, Brekken said it would be a separate application and is based off the percentage of free or reduced food assistance. She added that the favorite fruit of the students, after an “election” was held, turned out to be blueberries, and that broccoli “wasn’t very popular.”