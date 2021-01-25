CHS Knowledge Bowl team competitions impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, too

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams are competing and placing high like they normally do, but restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean their meets are anything but normal. They’re entirely virtual and online, advisor/coach Katelyn Stegman tells the Times.

“Every practice, students have the option to come in person or be home, and they compete in teams using Zoom to communicate,” Stegman explains. “When they know the answer, they buzz in online and answer through the website Discord, where all of the teams and coaches in the virtual ‘room’ can hear.”

All of this year’s meets will be conducted in that fashion, so the CHS teams compete virtually from the high school, she says.

To date, three meets have been held this month, with the next on Wednesday, Jan. 27. On Jan. 20, the CHS Knowledge Bowl team of Anke Wiersma, Ainsley Boucher, Thor Harbott and Tatum Lubinski tied for 5th out of 38.

“It was a good day!” Stegman says.