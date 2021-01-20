CHS One-Act goes down a ‘Dark Road’

Crookston High School’s One Act play “Dark Road” held a rehearsal Tuesday for Principal Eric Bubna and will hold its Parent Night performance Thursday in anticipation of the area’s upcoming competition.

One Act Director Beth Carlson told the Times CHS was to be the host school for subsections on January 28 and they will have to have their videos ready for submission to the adjudicators by January 26. She added that the judges will be submitting results, she believes, on the 28th.

SYNOPSIS

“When Greta, a young girl living in Nazi Germany, reads that the nearby woman’s concentration camp is hiring guards, she sees it as a chance to find her place in the world and provide for her sister Lise. But soon she learns the reality of her duties, and so too does she learn how to justify her crimes, heading further and further down the dark road laid by the Third Reich. Kind hearted Lise is shocked at what her sister becomes, and though the two drift apart, their fates remain inextricably and dangerously linked. A powerful drama about the choices that allow evil to become ordinary.”

CAST LIST

Greta................Victoria Proulx

Daimler.............Georgie French

Lise...................Zara Baig

Commandant....Logan Melvin

Ingrid..................Linnea French

Person/prisoner/woman........Samantha Rezac

Person/prisoner/woman .......Brianna Colborn

Observer/person/prisoner/woman ......Ella Kiel

Guard/Doctor........Ethan Erdman

Lights/assistant to the director.......Sophia Rezac

Director...........Beth Carlson

Costumers........Phyllis Hagen and Gaye Wick

Set Builder.........Pat Seidel