Rotary Club February Student of the Month recognized

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Rotary Club’s February Student of the Month is Crookston High School senior Ella Weber. Ella was honored at the club’s last meeting and will receive her scholarship at the Triple A Banquet awards in the spring. She is the daughter of Robert Weber and Jenipher Harper and, after graduation, plans to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and master in Astronomy and Political Science.

Here’s what Ella shared about herself at the meeting:

“I serve on the Polk County Public Health Youth Advisory Board and the Unity Teen National Advisory Board. Both of which, I advocate for better public health throughout the community. I am also a member of the (CHS) Student Council and Leo Club.

I am in many activities throughout the year. Some of which include Knowledge Bowl, Envirothon, the math team, and the GSA which I am a founder of.

I am very involved in the music programs at the High School. I play the bass in orchestra and am a percussionist in Band. I have received a Superior Rating for my bass solo and an excellent rating for my marimba solo and a super rating for Band Group Contest.

As for sports, I play tennis in the fall, track and field in the spring and figure skating in the winter. I am on the Synchro team in the winter. I have been skating since 1st grade and it is by far my favorite sport, my teammates are some of the best people I have ever met and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to skate next to some of these girls.

When I have free time I enjoy listening to music and doing puzzles such as sudoku or I like to hang out with my friends whether we are skating, sledding, playing tennis or having virtual movie nights.

This past year, I was given the honor of being a QuestBridge National College Match finalist which has given me the opportunity to apply to many of the top colleges in the nation some of which include Yale, Princeton, and MIT.

I currently plan on attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (unless I get accepted into Yale or Princeton fingers crossed) and major in Astronomy and Political Science.

Finally I would like to thank the Rotary Club for this wonderful honor and I greatly appreciate all that you do for the community. Thank you.”