Crookston Head Start and CHS winter sports teams work together

Crookston Times

The Crookston Head Start center’s Shelamar Henderson (Home Visitor) and Mason Carpenter (Recruiter and Family Advocate) worked with the Crookston High School winter sports teams over the holidays to collect donations for their gift card program for families.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Crookston community, each family enrolled at the Crookston center received a gift card to Hugo’s. It was amazing to see all the smiling faces as the gift cards were given to the grateful families. Everyone at the center is so appreciative of the community’s support!”