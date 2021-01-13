Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops online sessions run through March

Times Report

Crookston Times

Join the University of Minnesota Extension in discussing crop topics at their “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops!” program with online sessions now available over Zoom.

Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 8:30 to 9:00 am on Wednesdays through March 24.

“If you haven’t yet, please be sure to register for the Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops program! You can join in on the discussion from the comforts of your own living room, or bring the conversation with you as you go about your day,” said a release. “Whatever works best for you, we hope you will join us this winter to discuss some of the key issues and questions around crop production facing Minnesota corn and soybean farmers today.”

The online sessions are planned to be informal and open to all interested. Each session will start with a brief presentation (about 10 minutes) by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by 20 minutes of discussion, framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. These programs are being offered at no charge, thanks to support from the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council.

Speakers will include researchers and educators from the University of MN and North Central region, as well as area agency personnel. Resources will be posted prior to the discussions for anyone wishing to take a deeper dive into the topics.

Topics and speakers

• January 20: Herbicide technology traits: What to use where, when, and how? Debalin Sarangi, Extension Weed Specialist and Tom Peters, Extension Sugarbeet Agronomist

• January 27: Broadcasting versus banding P & K. Jeff Vetsch, Researcher and Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist

• February 3: Third crops ready to work for you. Jochum Wiersma, Extension Small Grains Specialist and Craig Sheaffer, Forage Specialist

• February 10: We've got you covered: The latest on cover crop research and tools you can use. Axel Garcia y Garcia, Sustainable Cropping Systems, Anna Cates, Extension State Soil Health Specialist and Gregg Johnson, Biomass Cropping Systems

• February 17: Adjusting soil pH to maximize crop production. Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist and Jeff Vetsch, Researcher

• February 24: The nuts'n bolts of on-farm research - Doin' it right. R.L. (Bob) Nielsen, Extension Corn Specialist, Purdue University and Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Specialist

• March 3: Making every acre pay. Naeem Kalwar, Extension Soil Health Specialist, North Dakota State University, Tanner Bruse, MN Ag & Conservation Programs Manager, Pheasants Forever and Alan Lepp, NRCS

• March 10: What insects are bugging your corn this year? Ken Ostlie, Extension Entomologist and Bruce Potter, Extension Integrated Pest Management Specialist

• March 17: SCN: So tough a threat, it warrants a coalition. Greg Tylka, Nematologist, Iowa State University, Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist and Samuel Markell, Extension Broadleaf Plant Pathologist, North Dakota State University

• March 24: Stand establishment for corn and soybean. Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist, Jeff Coulter, Extension Corn Agronomist and Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist

For more details on each session and to register, go to: https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.

You need only register once for the whole program series. At registration, please take a moment to let them know what questions you would like highlighted during the discussions. Not able to attend a day? No problem. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later at your convenience.

If you are not familiar with Zoom, details will be included at registration on how to access the sessions on your computer (all you need is the link) or mobile device.

“We hope you will take this opportunity to join with U of MN Extension in discussing crop topics at our “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops!” program!”

For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.