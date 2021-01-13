Pandemic-impacted CT house is coming along

The Crookston High School Construction Trades project house on Hoven Lane is coming along and the eight students who are working on it with instructor Travis Oliver are learning the ins and outs of building during the 2020-21 school year. Oliver told the Times they’re picking up where they left off last year and this is more of a “2019-2020-2021” house after the pandemic caused distance learning and alternative instruction days.

“This is a 1,500 square foot house with a 900 or so square foot garage; we put windows in this year and currently buttoning things up for cold weather,” Oliver explained. “I have eight students, four each day, and we got jackets again this year from CHEDA (Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority) plus we got new hats from Northern Lumber who is the materials supplier for this house - we rotate every year.”

“We also work locally with HN Plumbing, Proulx (Refrigeration) for HVAC (heating ventilation air conditioning) and northwest Minnesota Co-Op,” he added.

Oliver says the students are working on lining the ceiling plus adding sheet rock and insulation, and they’re almost ready to sheetrock the walls of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom main level house. He added that the CT program is looking to collaborate with a landscaping class, taught by new Agriculture Education teacher Whitney Rupprecht, to enhance the curb appeal of the Hoven Lane house.

“This is going to be a nice house for someone when it’s all done,” he continued. “It’s got canned lights, a walk-in shower, mud room off the garage, shelving in the garage, hot water floor heat, a patio out back, and we might custom-build some lockers to match the kitchen cabinets.”