CHS Leo Club receives award of excellence for 29th time in a row

The Crookston High School Leo Club was recently awarded the Leo Club Award of Excellence for the 2019-2020 school year, Leo Club Advisor Linda Morgan shared with the Times. This is the 29th time the club has received this award in a row and no other Leo club in the world has come close to being selected that many times in a row for the prestigious award by Lions International.

The Leo Club was organized 30 years ago on January 24, 1991 and the Crookston Public School District has continued support for the advisor position which they note as one of the keys to the club’s unique history of success. Morgan recently celebrated her 10th year with the club and notes recent challenges due to the pandemic.

“This past year, since COVID-19 began last February/March, has been very challenging to do projects in schools and the community,” Morgan explained. “I’ve had to do a lot of thinking out of the box for little projects that we can do in the schools, and the community, and getting the Leos involved.”

“I’m looking forward to the day we can be all back at school again and visit schools and other community projects,” she added. “I am content with what we have been able to do so far.”

The CHS Leo Club has been able to continue to volunteer for Home Delivered Meals, bring goodies and decorations to RiverView Healthcare, the Villa St. Vincent and SUMMIT (Benedictine Living Community), and they helped raise over $1,200 for the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign.

“I do have to say the continued dedication of the youth of this community to service their community while building leadership for today and tomorrow have made a lasting impact on Crookston, the local school district and Leo members,” Morgan continued. “Many former Leo members have gone on to provide career and community leadership here and elsewhere. I’m looking forward to the future where we can help others in full force.”