Survey: What did you think of distance learning this time around?

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

With Crookston Public Schools set to return Monday, Jan. 4 to the learning model that kicked off the 2020-21 school year – in-person learning for K-6 students and a hybrid model for the upper grades at the high school – school district leaders want to know how the temporary return to distance learning over the past several weeks, due to rising COVID-19 numbers, went for families.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson says an online survey has been posted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3qxy7dj5f237VkmQWwr5W7OOUJUevx9V-qxg2uSuQViDgEg/viewform, and the more families that respond, the better district leaders will be able to respond in the event distance learning is once again required in the future.

After a much more hastened turn to distance learning last March – after a governor’s executive order, teachers, staff and administration had eight days to put a distance learning plan in place – public school families were also asked to complete a survey on how that distance learning experience was for them, and some of their assessments were blunt, and not complimentary.

But with a whole summer to plan for the hybrid model for junior high and high school students that combines in-classroom learning with learning online from home, and also to plan for an elementary distance learning delivery system in the event it was needed, district families have more often than not said things have gone better distance learning-wise over the past several weeks, compared to what transpired last spring.

“We are listening!” Olson said in a communication to public school families this week. “Based on last spring’s survey results we have altered what distance learning looks like as we continue to be committed to excellence in everything we do.”