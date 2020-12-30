Superintendent Olson: Wrapping up 2020, preparing for 2021

Submitted by Jeremy Olson

Crookston Times

Happy Holidays from Crookston Public Schools! Here are a couple of updates as we wrap up 2020 and prepare for 2021.

ACT data was just released that shows that Crookston High School students composite scores increased by 2 points. The average composite ACT score improved to 20.8 for 2020. Congratulations to our students for increasing this composite ACT score!

Reminder to Parents and Students that in person instruction will begin on January 4th for the elementary with the high school continuing to be in a hybrid format. This is the same model that we had prior to the temporary distance learning period. For the month of January, there will be no school on January 13th or 18th. A new schedule with a revision date of 12/3 was sent out to all parents previously.

Mitigation Strategies: We are using the same mitigation strategies as this fall when we return on January 4th. We will continue with temp screenings, social distancing where possible, face masks for students and staff. We continue to ask for help from parents to do a screening of their children each morning. These screening templates are available at each school building. The basics are to monitor for onset of symptoms that could be COVID 19 related. We ask parents to keep their child home if experiencing symptoms. We also are asking for continued communication with the schools regarding COVID 19 related health information.

We have had an incredibly successful year so far with only 27 total positive cases according to the MDH definition (positive cases in the school building while during the infectious period). We will continue to report these cases via our reporting spreadsheet which can be found at https://www.crookston.k12.mn.us/covid-19 under COVID Case Dashboard on our website. This site is updated daily with the most current information on the three schools by week. We itemize by school for the previous three weeks and then have a running total in addition so that you can see the cumulative numbers. We will be using this dashboard in place of the individual general notifications that we were making during the first part of the year. Any close contact notifications will still receive personal calls as we have done all year.

Survey: We released a survey on distance learning via email to all parents of the school district. I hope you will take time to take this survey and give us an understanding on what went well and what didn’t.

I hope that you will recognize that we adapted our expectations of distance learning based on the feedback we received after a similar survey this spring. We are listening and want to make sure that we are continuously improving.

We are in what I hope is the final stage of this pandemic. Now is not the time to let our guard down, we will need your continued support and help to safely navigate the final stages of this pandemic. Please help us by screening your students in the morning and staying in contact with us. Please wear your masks, practice social distancing, and help those around you. Thank you for your continued support of Crookston Public Schools!