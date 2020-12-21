School district 3.5% 2021 levy increase set

The Crookston School Board unanimously approved the district’s 3.5% levy increase for 2021 after their recent meeting. The increase of $110,114 in referendum, general, community services, and debt service fund categories brings the total to $3,268,644.

Finance Director Laura Lyczewski spoke on the components mandated by legislation and noted that the 40-page document also showed enrollments up last year meaning the ADMs (average daily membership) went up which resulted in an adjustment. She also talked about the increase of the Agriculture credit which she said could go up to 70% by 2023.

School Board members Dave Davidson and Tim Dufault made it a point to bring up how the Minnesota legislature has underfunded schools and asked those listening to talk to their legislators. Dufault referenced old books and curriculum that students, parents, and educators notice and added that “education is important” before the duo provided the motion and second to the agenda item.

WORLD’S BEST WORKFORCE

A required hearing by the state, the World’s Best Workforce monitors children through the system with indicators and assessments, Superintendent Jeremy Olson introduced.

The district saw growth in the achievement gap with more students moving to the low-risk and high-risk categories, with fewer students in the middle which was a concern for Olson. He cited learning loss due in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed strategies the district is using to ready students for school.

Olson said the district increased access to preschool by offering full-day with five full days of preschool for four-year-olds plus help for the students to develop key indicators for kindergarten entrance like recognizing and writing the letters in their name, naming a minimum of 13 letters in the alphabet.

“Are the strategies working? There’s good news and bad news,” he explained. “We’re showing really good progress and there are more students in low risk where we want them.”

“We’re also seeing students move into the high risk category and the middle road is evaporating,” Olson added. “It’s a little concerning. How can we better prepare these students?”

Another district goal was to increase the number of students in third grade reading at proficient levels and their baseline showed 51.5% in 2017, 65.3% in 2018, and 52.8% in 2019. The 2020 MCA testings were not administered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olson did note that with closing the achievement gap the district is beating the state average and sub groups with African American and Native American students are “far outperforming” the state in reading and math.

Within the career and college ready category, Olson said the district “needs to do some work.” ACT scores, though they don’t help for college ready - Olson pointed out, have decreased over the years. English showed a decrease of two points since 2017, Math dipped from 2017 to 2018 and then went back up in 2019, Reading went down two points since 2017, and Science and Composite decreased by one point since 2017. The number of students who graduate also had a decrease from 2017.

“Strategies we are using to improve schools and school system are expanded preschool, English Language Learners Program, Native American liaison, Intervention Program at CHS, Gifted and Talented Program at Highland, the Literacy Initiative, and the Latinx liaison position added,” Olson listed.