Northland Community & Technical College readies for 2021 Spring Semester

Submitted

Crookston Times

Northland Community & Technical College is open and gearing up for the start of the spring semester on January 11.

With the uncertainty surrounding the state of COVID-19 in the region, Northland will begin the semester with remote instruction in lecture and theory-based courses. Such classes will be offered online and may include real-time virtual lectures. Programs requiring hands-on lab components that cannot be replaced with virtual instruction or simulation, such as Northland’s trades and health programs, will be held on campus, exercising social distancing protocols to ensure safety.

As with the fall semester, programs were asked to plan for a flexible model to adjust to demands to ensure safety during the pandemic. Faculty and staff have been able to meet this demand.

“Northland’s faculty have had years of experience with online instruction,” states Brian Huschle, Northland Provost. “We have been leaders within the Minnesota State System and region in online education, and more recently leaders for ‘hyflex’ pedagogy, with several programs moving to this type of instruction--one that allows students to shift from online or remote to in-person instruction--even prior to the pandemic.”

“Courses that do not have the ability to taught online, such as our trades and medical program lab classes, will still have the ability to hold labs and classes in-person while utilizing reduced class sizes and social distancing protocols to allow for a safe learning environment while providing the quality hands-on experiences needed,” Huschle illustrates. “It is our plan that we will return even limited lecture-based instruction to allow for in-person participation on our campuses as an option for students provided the pandemic impact in the region improves.”

Northland will continue offering student services both in-person and online. Academic advisors and other student service professionals are making appointments available through several modes of delivery.

“Northland’s advising staff is eager to help students continue on their academic path and help them navigate through the course selection and registration process,” shares Northland’s Registrar Ben Hoffman, “Advisors are conducting advising sessions with students in various formats including Zoom, phone, and email to meet their needs. We look forward to our students returning to classes this spring and are here to help in any way we can.”