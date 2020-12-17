Crookston Public Schools needs help with meal applications

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools is asking for the community's help with meal applications for students as their state aid dollars depend on it. Superintendent Jeremy Olson said there's a narrow window for getting the forms in and people should apply whether they believe they qualify or not.

A message from Crookston Public Schools:

We need your help! Please fill out the attached application for free & reduced lunches regardless of whether or not you believe you qualify. This benefits both the school and yourself: It benefits the school by increasing the funding to the district for educational programs. If you qualify, you will continue to receive free meals into the next school year and you are eligible for Pandemic EBT in spring of 2021. This application needs to be submitted no later than December 31, 2020.

If you have any questions or would like a paper application sent to you, please contact Anna Ogaard-Brekken at 218-281-5313 ext. 7