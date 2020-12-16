Schools - Olson & Niemela: 3 projects need to get done

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson and district Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Coordinator Rick Niemela say a trio of building and facilities-related projects need to get done in the next year.

After hearing each one detailed, the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee recommended that Niemela continue to gather information on estimated costs and specifications so that the projects can be tackled next summer.

The projects are:

• New fencing and wind screening around the tennis complex at the high school, and the resurfacing of the courts themselves: Niemela said the wind tipped over a section of the fencing last year, and that wind and frost continue to pull the posts up to a foot out of the ground. New guidelines require a heavier post for the wind screen, he explained, and they now need to be pounded 14 feet into the ground, up from previous six to eight foot requirements.

Niemela said he spoke to fencing vendors when the pandemic first hit and they were so busy because, apparently, people decided it was a great time to get a fence, that their bids were especially high. He said he’s been told that vendor bids should be more reasonable this time around.

As for the court resurfacing, Niemela said the previous surface has lasted about as long as it was supposed to, around five years.

The last time the courts were resurfaced it cost around $35,000, but to get better crack coverage, he said it could be closer to $50,000 this time.

• Replacing the highest portion of exterior walls at Crookston High School, above the brick line to the roof. Niemela said it’s the area on the highest walls, like the gymnasium that needs attention. Lighter-weight and less expensive than running bricks all the way to the top, it’s a stucco spray with wire mesh and plaster over foam insulation, and Niemela said it’s weathered away to the point that the insulation is visible in several spots. “We need to fix it before we start to have leaks,” he said. “This has been on hold for two or three years and it needs to get done.”

“It’s a fairly significant project and not cheap,” Olson added.

Niemela also noted that it might be difficult to find contractors to do the project because it’s uncommon work and not a lot of them do that type of project anymore.

• Chip/sealcoating of the east parking lot at CHS: Niemela said it’s a project recommended to be done every five years, and that dips, cracks and water boils in the east parking lot can’t be neglected any longer. “We need to try to save it before it starts to break up and we have to dig it all up,” he noted.

The project involves applying a layer of liquid asphalt and a layer of pea rock.

Niemela said someone would be on site this week to evaluate the project.

Funds available

Olson said state dollars in the form of Long-Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) funds should cover the cost of all three projects, although he said he was seeking confirmation on the tennis court work.

“I’m looking at the language for sports facilities,” he explained. “For each (proposed LTFM) project you’re basically supposed to call the (Minnesota Department of Education) to get their blessing, but I believe (the tennis courts) project would be approved because it’s an existing facility.” Olson added he’s more confident in the fencing portion being covered by LTFM dollars than the resurfacing portion.

The district currently has around $957,000 in its LTFM budget, Business Manager Laura Lyczewski said, and another $200,000 from the state should further boost that balance.