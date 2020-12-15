Crookston School District to allow return of sports, activities on December 21

Crookston School Board made it clear they would be in favor of the district’s sports and activities returning for practices and games if Minnesota Governor Tim Walz lifts the “pause” after December 18 and the close to 60 people in the high school auditorium at Monday’s board meeting will hold them to it. The board heard from six residents during the open forum portion of the evening with parents and student-athletes all speaking up for a return of activities as soon as possible.

During the board’s closing statements/reports, board member Tim Dufault pleaded with the community to “help us do our part”, in reference to slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, by wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing. Dufault also called out some people in the audience who weren’t wearing masks yet asking for a return of sports and activities. He quoted recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in regards to surrounding states being ranked some of the highest in the country for positive cases and deaths, and called for a member of the audience, district parent Christian Kiel, to put a mask on after Kiel challenged the average age of COVID-related deaths.

“Look at Frank (Fee), he did everything right and he still got sick,” said Kiel. Fee replied saying he didn’t know if he did “everything right” but he “sure got sick.”

The School Board unanimously voted for a return of sports and activity practices and games to begin December 21 if the pause is lifted. If the pause is extended through the new year they will allow for a return of sports/activities on January 4 or whenever the state allows. Superintendent Jeremy Olson felt the need to clarify his stance saying “if it’s safe enough to run activities it’s safe enough to open school” and said he is in favor of in-person learning and sports/activities but “in a safe way.”

AUDIENCE

The open forum was separated into two sections for this week’s meeting as the board assumed they’d hear from parents of student-athletes and the students themselves in regards to the start of practices and games for winter sports.

Before the topic of sports and activities was addressed, former Crookston City Council member and former Crookston School District employee Frank Lindgren asked the board to consider reopening school for in-person learning whenever it’s possible. Lindgren noted that it’s been “devastating” for the students who can’t attend school and “sit and watch” the screen (for distance learning.) He added that there’s “chaos” going on and that students need structure and to get back into school.

“There’s a lot of scare about the COVID and I understand it’s real,” stated Lindgren. “We can’t necessarily stick our heads in the sand and avoid it; we have to hit it head on.”

He added that the high school should be opened up all day not every day, which was followed by applause from the audience.

Before the School Board began their discussion about sports and activities, two parents, two student-athletes and the district’s activities director, Greg Garmen, came up to the microphone. Lisa Coauette, who stated she was a mother of four student athletes, first thanked the school board for offering distance learning to the district and went on to say that most families are “young and healthy” and don’t want to keep their kids “in a bubble.”

“It’s been proven that kids and teenagers that are being kept home that one in four have depression now,” she said. “Mental health, especially in my home, is not a disease or condition that can be taken lightly.”

“Being active can induce your endorphins and can also decrease symptoms of depression,” Coauette added, before stating that she had the “utmost faith” in the district’s coaches and student-athletes to return to sports and activities. Coauette also pointed out that the local Walmart store is open with “no monitoring” and self-checkouts, touch screens, scanners and carts that are not being sanitized and “hundreds of people going through the line in an hour,” implying the difficulty in contact tracing.

“Adapt and overcome, not run and hide,” she said later in her statement. “If other states are doing it so can we.”

District parent Jodi Dragseth echoed Coauette’s concerns saying she wants to live a normal life and cares about the students and them being in school.

“I care that they should be playing sports; I care that they should be living a normal teenage life without masks and social distance,” stated Dragseth, who noted she had already sent the School Board an email on the subject. “If people feel better about wearing a mask, wear one. If a teacher wants to teach, they should teach. If they don’t, then don’t. But have kids in school.”

Student-athlete Emma Boll, who is a senior on the Pirates basketball team, told the School Board she knows they have a “tough job” and “decisions are not easy” and their number one job is to “do what is best” for the kids in the schools they represent. She added that she understands that due to the governor’s current rulings that the board is limited to what they can do, but requested, “in the case of deciding to play sports I ask that you turn away from the fear of us getting COVID and/or spreading it and focus on the facts.”

Boll said even in a distance learning model, she feels student-athletes should be allowed to play sports. She stated that her age group currently has 100% survival rate and zero deaths with symptoms being mild.

“We have a four times higher risk of getting into a serious car accident on the way to school than we do from getting coronavirus and dying from that,” Boll added. “North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin are all playing sports safely. This is some significant hard-to-ignore proof.”

She said Minnesota is the only state in the area not practicing and playing.

“Us athletes are super smart and we do know what is on the line,” Boll continued. “We can play sports safely and we do know that there are risks to every sport that we play, and our parents also understand this. We do not want anyone to ever get sick, but the risks outweigh the common sense and facts that we can play sports safely in the small groups that we have.”

Boll said they would sign waivers, wear masks, social distance and follow the rules.

“As student athletes we are willing to do whatever it takes to get back out on the court, wrestling mats, or on the ice.”

Student-athlete Reese Swanson, who has appeared at the podium before in regards to returning to sports and activities, asked the board to look out in the crowd and see how many student-athletes want to get back to school and sports. Swanson said that she and her fellow athletes went to hockey tournaments over the summer and took “every precaution possible” such as taking temperatures before entering the rink, wearing a mask in the locker room, only going into the locker room 15 minutes before the game and leaving right after the game.

“I plead you to reconsider sports as soon as the governor lifts his mandate,” she concluded.

Activities Director Greg Garmen was the last to approach the board and referred to the safety protocols he had provided to them before offering data collected by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) on fall activities and COVID cases. Garmen said he was “disappointed” when the governor shut down sports and activities, and going distance learning “throws another wrinkle into it” for what it looks like to the public.

“Parents are just dying to see their kids play and our coaches would like to but we want to do it safely,” he explained while referring to the folder given to the board to show how the district sports and activities could safely return should they allow it. Garmen added that some activities such as Knowledge Bowl will meet virtually, but it’s hard for others like basketball to play virtually. He also pointed out that all sports and activity coaches have put together a safety plan and one coach, who knows how to drive a bus, offered to drive the bus for games to minimize the amount of people needed.

School Board chair Frank Fee asked Garmen if he was in favor, if the district were still distance learning, to allow student-athletes to go on and play and he said he would like to continue on though that was his opinion and perhaps not all coaches would feel the same.

“I do think that sports are optional, kids are not being forced to go to their sport like they might be for school,” answered Garmen. “If they (student-athletes) don’t feel comfortable going they have the choice; they always have the choice whether to go to practice or a game whether we’re in COVID times or not because we’re extra-curricular.”

Garmen went on to say how the district has ways to mitigate the risk of COVID and they can adjust to player’s needs while citing the risks in sports and even “going to Walmart.”

“We did have some cases in the fall with football and volleyball and we deal with it as it comes up,” he continued. “I thought we did a good job with it and we were quick to react and let people know; we didn’t ignore it and I think we have a good process in place.”

School Board member Mike Theis asked Garmen if there was a plan in place if they do allow practices and games during distance learning if there was a coach who wasn’t comfortable, “like a backfill” or if that was something to work on. Garmen replied saying he’s working on it and most activities have more than one coach, sports especially.

“People have not indicated to me that they would not advise or coach, but that might happen and I can’t say for sure until we get to that point. If that happens then I’ll be talking to Mr. (Jeremy) Olson and Mr. (Eric) Bubna quite a bit.”