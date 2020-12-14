Washington School likely closed within 10 years, Olson says

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

As part of his efforts to keep Crookston School District decision-makers looking five to 10 years into the future, Superintendent Jeremy Olson told the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee that Washington School, which he said is “toward the end of its lifecycle,” that he doesn’t think the school will be open in 10 years.

It’s not necessarily because of a continued decline in enrollment in Crookston Public Schools, he stressed, but mostly because it’s by far the district’s oldest school building, and that if it’s going to remain open indefinitely, significant investments are going to need to be made in the building.

“I would love to be wrong,” Olson told the committee. “If our enrollments shot up, it would be a wonderful situation in the end. But given the age of the facility, we will be looking at divesting that.”

It’s not the first time in recent years that district leaders have indicated that Washington School’s days are likely numbered. The writing has been on the wall for some time that at some point, Crookston Public Schools will be a two school building operation.

“(Washington School) has served us very, very well, but there is some deferred maintenance in the building that we’ve been holding off on,” Olson said.

Some of the deferred maintenance can be found in the parking lot, which needs attention, especially in the delivery area, which Olson said is “broken up quite badly.” Doors at the entrance are near the end of their lifecycle, he added, and the hardwood floors in several classrooms are warping.

“It’s not a roof, so it’s not hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Olson explained. “But we’re getting into the territory of having to spend some money at that building.”

It’s also been mentioned before, as Olson did at the committee meeting, that in order to close Washington School and move its programs and staff to Highland School, the latter school would likely need a “small addition” to be constructed.

Right now, Washington is home to preschool and kindergarten, and Highland is home to first through sixth-graders. Olson said kindergarten could probably move into existing spaces at Highland in a couple years or so. But with the district’s recent focus on expanding preschool, which Olson has been a success, preschool enrollment almost amounts to an additional full grade, with five classrooms at Washington dedicated to preschool, and moving that growing program from Washington to Highland will require an addition at Highland.

School board chair and long-range planning committee member Frank Fee said it will be important to communicate the scenario accurately and thoroughly to the community. “If you’re going to ask citizens about closing a building and adding onto another one, we need pretty good proof,” he said. “It’s still a sore spot in the community, buildings that are closed and are probably still usable.”

Olson said he understands that, and noted part of the communication with the community would include an annual operational savings of approximately $150,000 in the event Washington School closes.

Olson said although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted preschool numbers, Olson said he envisions continued growth in the program in the coming years. Critical to any new addition at Highland for preschool would be the inclusion of bathrooms in the actual classrooms. “From an operational standpoint, not having bathrooms in the classrooms, it sounds trivial, but you’re talking about a lot of time (taking preschoolers to bathrooms located elsewhere in the building),” Olson explained. “Modern (preschool classrooms) have them.”

Olson stressed that having bathrooms in preschool classrooms would not be the driving reason behind closing Washington and moving preschool into a new addition at Highland that includes bathrooms in the classrooms.

“I know (closing Washington) is a politically charged issue, but it’s my responsibility to bring these types of things forward,” he said.