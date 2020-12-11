Planning begins for 2021 football and track and field facility referendum

Mike Christopherson

The Crookston School District’s Long-Range Planning Committee on Friday gave Superintendent Jeremy Olson the go-ahead to get the ball rolling toward a referendum that would go before district voters sometime in 2021 to construct a new football and track and field facility, presumably on the grounds of Crookston High School.

Looking to replicate the process that led to district voters enthusiastically supporting a ballot question seeking to build a new bus garage, Olson’s first order of business will be to form a committee comprised of a cross-section of the community to discuss and debate the various facets of the football and track and field facility and, the hope would be, to formulate a project that voters will support.

“I don’t want to make a bunch of decisions and then form a committee, I want to form a committee and truly ask for input,” Olson said at the Friday meeting in the CHS choir and orchestra room. “This is not my project, it’s not a school board project, it’s a community project.”

In 2017, prior to Olson’s arrival in Crookston, district voters soundly rejected a trio of ballot questions put before them. One was seeking to build a new bus garage, one sought to build a new football and track and field facility at CHS, and one sought to build a second gymnasium and other amenities at the high school.

Not long after Olson became superintendent, it was determined that the bus garage issue could not be put off any longer, so that became a stand-alone ballot question, and the process to put a palatable project together was driven by a large citizen committee that met for months.

Olson and planning committee members have some business people, farmers and others in mind to serve on a new committee, but Olson said he’d also consider offers to be involved from those who wish to contact him.

“I think it’s important to hear counter-arguments as well,” Olson said. “I think it leads to a better project.”

Pirate football has for many years played at Ed Widseth Field on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus as part of a facilities partnership with the university. Pirate track and field competed there, too, but with UMN Crookston not having a track and field program, when the track fell into disrepair and costly work was needed, the university balked to investing in such a project. Subsequently, the Minnesota State High School League deemed the track substandard and would not allow the Pirates to host any meets there. So, for the past couple of years, Pirate “home” track and field meets have been held in East Grand Forks. Accelerating the need to find a long-term solution for both Pirate football and track and field, UMN Crookston last year ended its Golden Eagles football program and in the wake of that decision committed to letting the Pirates play football at Ed Widseth Field for five more years.

“If we’re going to continue to have track and football, we’re going to have to do something to give our student-athletes a place to play,” school board chair and long-range planning committee member Frank Fee said.

Fellow board member and long-range planning committee member Tim Dufault, a farmer, noted the tax rebate legislation in place to ease the financial burden on farmland owners when school districts go to the voters in the hope of constructing facilities.

“To a farmer, it’s like, you can’t not pay for some of these things, whether it’s a football field, a courthouse or a highway,” Dufault said. “We’re going to have to pay for some of these things, and with this, we can’t put it off anymore.”