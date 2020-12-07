UMN Crookston grad Ethan Johnson receives law scholarship

Times Report

Crookston Times

Brink Lawyers, P.A. is proud to announce that University of North Dakota School of Law student, Ethan Johnson, of Roseau, Minnesota, is the recipient of Brink Lawyers University of North Dakota School of Law Northern Valley Scholarship.

Ethan graduated in the spring of 2019 from the University of Minnesota Crookston with a B.S. in Business Management and a B.S. in Communication. During his time at the U of M Crookston he played on the University of Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf Team. Throughout his last two years there he was also involved in the student government association. During the summers of his undergraduate career he ran an exterior house painting business in the NW Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota regions, to help get him through school. In the winters, he can be seen on the hardwood floor with a whistle as he officiates high school and college basketball games. He is currently in his second year of law school at the University of North Dakota.

This past summer, Ethan clerked with Brink Lawyers. When asked about his summer experience, Ethan said that he was very thankful for his time at the firm and that he was exposed to many different types of law, which greatly expanded his experience and pushed him to have an open mind to different types of law. For this coming summer, between his second year and third year of law school, Ethan has accepted a great opportunity to work on the legal team for the Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.

The Brink Lawyers University of North Dakota School of Law Northern Valley Scholarship provides support to University of North Dakota School of Law students with ties to the Northern Red River Valley. The goal of the scholarship is to make it easier for University of North Dakota School of Law students to take up practice in the northern Red River Valley following law school graduation. The scholarship was established in part to address the current crisis of underrepresentation in rural areas, especially for people in poverty.