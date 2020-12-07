CHS student’s video honored at MY HERO film fest

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Crookston High School senior’s video creation has been recognized by an international film festival.

Katya Zepeda, the Crookston School District Latinx/Hispanic liaison, reports that Miracle “Angel” Espericueta has been selected as one of the winners of the Relationships First Award and first place in the High School Category at the 16th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival.

Miracle is part of the Fresh Voices program that is ran by In Progress, a non-profit arts group dedicated to paving the way for new voices. They currently have a studio in Crookston, Studio 110, which is a digital arts gallery, creative-making and gathering space led by the Crookston's Latinx community.

Miracle's video "Cries of the Children" also won the Youth Jury Award at the 2020 Minneapolis Film Festival in July 2020.

You can find Miracle’s video at https://vimeo.com/350033698?fbclid=IwAR29SeMGMh7vw6io8utSWzS8V4Ys9oSrPfD_6nQWDxNQlRTdxcAp2_129dM

In announcing its awarding of Miracle’s video, Wendy Milette, director of the MY HERO International Film Festival stated: “We feel that your film clearly promotes meaningful and important relationships, which is so needed in these times. The judges were all very moved by the film as it is a very emotional subject and Miracle did an amazing job creating empathy in the viewer. Great work!”

There are two films selected as winners this year, so Miracle and the other 2020 Relationships First Award recipient will each receive a cash prize of $1,000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MY HERO International Film Festival Award Ceremony and Screening will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 12 beginning at 8:30 p.m. Learn more at https://myhero.com/2020Awards. A clip of Miracle’s video will be shown at the virtual ceremony.