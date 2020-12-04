Crookston School District announces 4W days for teacher prep

Due to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s order to allow additional preparation time for teachers, Crookston School District revisited its options to comply and a plan to convert “4W days” in February, March and April was approved by the School Board at this week’s special meeting. Superintendent Jeremy Olson reminded the board that the 4W days for teacher prep would be in addition to the already-approved 2W days as the district needed to make sure they were in compliance.

The 4W days for teacher preparations are scheduled for February 24, March 24 and April 28, 2021. Teacher prep days means students will not have in-person instruction or distance learning on those days, but could potentially have an assignment or assignments.

Olson explained that he received feedback from teachers on the three options presented to them and one option “no one liked.” The other two options were early dismissal every Friday for 1.5 hours or 4W days for three months. He noted that there are already two teacher workshop days scheduled for January and a 4W day in May would fall on the last week of school so those 4W days were removed.

“Under this plan, (4W days) would be converted over to a prep day to meet the governor’s order and, rather than doing 1.5 hours every week, we’re moving to a more blocked-off plan,” Olson explained. “More chunks of time versus less chunks of time.”

EXTENSION OF FAMILIES FIRST CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACT EMERGENCY LEAVE

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act emergency leave for district employees was set to expire on December 31, 2020 and, after a recommendation from Superintendent Olson, the School Board elected to allow the balance of unused leave days to roll over into 2021. Olson noted that after December 31, the leave days would no longer be considered federal days and would become something the district is allowing to roll over for employees.

“I’m recommending the extension until staff have been given the opportunity to get a vaccine,” he explained. “We’re trying to look for an end date and we don’t know when this mess will be done. We’re hoping sooner than later.”

“These are vital days for staff who have been in close contact and whatever is in their balance would be extended until a vaccine is available,” Olson added. “We will probably be vaccinated as a group with the school possibly a site and that doesn’t mean they (staff) have to do it (get the vaccination) as it’s a staff member’s prerogative. Some might have a medical condition that wouldn’t allow them to be vaccinated.”

He also mentioned, after being asked by board member Mike Theis, that the funds to cover the extension would come from the general fund.

“This will not be a cost neutral item and I have no idea how to estimate this,” Olson added. “It all comes down to usage; there are so many factors. Some people have used this fully and some have not tapped into this at all. It’s an important protection and it’s prudent to carry this through for staff.”