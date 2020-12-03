Crookston School District extends distance learning through the holiday break

A late Thursday afternoon meeting of Crookston School District’s “Incident Command Team” led to a recommendation change for all public school grades to continue with distance learning until the holiday break and the School Board stamped their approval with a 4-1 vote a couple hours later. Superintendent Jeremy Olson told the larger-than-expected crowd in the high school’s choir and orchestra room, a crowd pushing 40 people inside the room with overflow into the hallway, that his recommendation does not come lightly and he has always been a proponent of in-person learning but the current positive COVID-19 case numbers within the district and county are what led to the decision.

Distance learning will be held through December 22 and the plan is to resume school January 4, 2021 with in-person instruction for all based on Learning Model 2.

Olson said, before Thursday’s ICT meeting, he was ready to recommend in-person instruction for elementary and distance learning for junior and senior high, but after hearing opinions, having discussions with public health professionals, and seeing how “out of control” positive COVID-19 numbers in the community have gotten, he felt distance learning was what he had to recommend. Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese was in attendance and answered questions about district, community and county COVID case numbers.

“To give you a little picture of what’s going on so far as the data in the county, in the last seven days there have been 333 new cases in Polk County, and, unfortunately, 40 people are hospitalized with eight people in the ICU,” Reese explained. “We’ve also had a few additional deaths. That’s unfortunate and we certainly extend our sympathies to the families impacted by those deaths.”

“One of the statistics important to point out is how the doubling factors are happening,” she added. “From when we started COVID in March to October 29, we had 836 cases at that point. Since then our cases have tripled for the county and that’s concerning. There is certainly dramatic widespread transmission across the state and the cases in Minnesota happened dramatically with the doubling effect.”

Reese went on to say that of the tests taken in Polk County, 7.3% are positive and the average of the state for tests coming back positive are 7.7%. She said last week, Polk County was at 5% plus she knows of other Minnesota counties at 10% or nearing that. Reese said the health department “raises our eyebrows” when the positive rate gets to 5%.

Reese said there are many more factors that need to be considered in a school setting such as staff health, student health, family and social factors, and that when districts look at changing their learning models they have to be “very careful.”

“My recommendation on hard metric of numbers says distance learning no doubt,” she added. “If you want to entertain anything else you need to do that very cautiously and consider all points.”

When asked by School Board member Mike Theis to give a clearer picture of District 593 (Crookston) in comparison with other school districts such as East Grand Forks, Reese said each school district has “different nuances” such as families from multiple zip codes, older vs newer buildings, bigger vs smaller rooms, etc. and she really couldn’t give a true comparison, yet reiterated the concern for community spread and noted “inside the school in all districts have been a very safe space for students and staff to be.”

After a motion to accept Olson’s recommendation for distance learning through the holiday break was made and seconded by board members Dave Davidson and Tim Dufault, Theis asked Olson to highlight the positive COVID-19 numbers at the elementary schools, Washington and Highland, which Olson reported as two positive at Washington and seven positive at Highland so far for the 2020-21 school year. Theis then stated that he had “strong reservations” about not allowing in-person instruction at Washington and Highland and felt there would be a “negative effect” on students who weren’t in the classrooms with their teachers. Board Chair Frank Fee agreed “wholeheartedly” with Theis’ statements, but said he had to “go with the health experts” on the distance learning recommendation.

The board ultimately voted in favor of extending the distance learning period, but not before the topic of high school sports was brought up.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS/ACTIVITIES

In attendance at Thursday’s special board meeting were half a dozen high school student-athletes and their parents eager to find out if the board was going to make any decisions on winter sports/activities practices should the current State of Minnesota “pause” on activities expire after December 18. Fee said the Minnesota State High School League recently announced they would be ready to allow athletes to return to sports on December 21 should the pause end and mentioned a discussion he had with Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna about closing the school for academics yet potentially allowing student-athletes in for practices.

“Are we voting on that too?” Fee wondered. “I can’t vote for that. If the MSHSL and Governor say we can practice on December 21 I think the student athletes should be able to practice.”

Superintendent Olson suggested the board vote solely Thursday on the district’s learning model and suggested, with backup from board member Adrianne Winger, the board discuss sports and activities at their December 14 meeting. Winger thought they should give sports and activity coaches “the chance to fight for their sport” at the board’s next meeting and to have them provide their safety plans.

Fee added that they should be in communication with East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, and other area schools, to see if they would be open to the start of practices should the state pause end. Theis agreed saying they should separate sports and activities from the learning model discussion and didn’t care for how “intertwined” they were.

GUEST SPEAKERS

After the regular agenda items were finalized, Winger asked Fee if members of the audience could speak at the podium if they wished and two accepted the opportunity - one student-athlete and one parent.

CHS student-athlete Reese Swanson told the board how she is struggling to get out of bed in the morning and the pause on sports has affected her mental health. She said that distance learning has not been great for her and her grades are not up to her standards, plus not being face-to-face with her teachers has been a challenge.

“I go through the day-to-day motions as a robot and I need to get back to school and back to activities,” Swanson pleaded. “I know I’m not the only student that feels this way.”

Parent Katie Fee, who has two children in the district, spoke on the need to return to in-person learning and said, while she understands there’s a pandemic and people are getting sick and family members are getting sick, students/kids have had things taken away from them.

“Students don’t need isolation; depression and mental health is huge,” she stated. “We need a hope and light of happiness, smiles back on student’s faces.”

Fee also said families can’t afford to stay home from work with their kids and suggested the district take a winter break with no school and extend learning into the summer to make up for weeks lost.

“You hear a lot of the talk is about the community and teachers, and you don’t hear a lot about students,” she added. “Your mission statement states you’ll provide a rewarding experience for students and how are you doing this?”

Superintendent Olson asked the board’s permission to respond and started off saying he appreciates all the parent’s and student’s bravery and understands how difficult this is on all of them.

“I understand how difficult this is for students not being in person,” he explained. “This is going to be tough to go home and say we’ve extended distance learning.

Olson admitted that one of his own children was struggling with distance learning and reiterated that the decision to extend it was not made lightly.

“I’m responsible for 1,400 people in this district including 1,200 students,” he added. “This is not something that was made lightly and this was not something I made alone.”

Olson said he gives parents his word that they will get back to in-person learning as soon as possible as he believes “so strongly” about in-person learning.

“This was a tough decision, a hard decision.”