UMN Extension: ‘Let’s Talk Crops’ series set to launch

Times Report

Crookston Times

University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of Zoom sessions to be held on Wednesdays from 8:30 to 9 a.m. beginning Jan. 6, 2021 and continuing to March 24. The session topics will focus on crop production issues and questions facing Minnesota corn and soybean growers.

The online, virtual sessions will be informal and open to all interested. Each session will start with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by 20 minutes of discussion, framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic.

Speakers will include researchers and educators from the University of Minnesota and North Central region, as well as area agency personnel. Topics and speakers include:

• January 6: Corn hybrid selection. Jeff Coulter, Extension Corn Agronomist, Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist and Tom Hoverstad, Researcher

• January 13: Soybean variety selection. Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist and Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist

• January 20: Herbicide Technology traits: What to use where, when, and how? Debalin Sarangi, Extension Weed Specialist and Tom Peters, Extension Sugarbeet Agronomist

• January 27: Broadcasting versus Banding P & K. Jeff Vetsch, Researcher and Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist

• February 3: Third crops ready to work for you. Jochum Wiersma, Extension Small Grains Specialist and Craig Sheaffer, Forage Specialist

• February 10: We've got you covered: The latest on cover crop research and tools you can use. Axel Garcia y Garcia, Sustainable Cropping Systems, Anna Cates, Extension State Soil Health Specialist and Gregg Johnson, Biomass Cropping Systems

• February 17: Adjusting Soil pH to Maximize Crop Production. Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist and Jeff Vetsch, Researcher

• February 24: The Nuts'n Bolts of On-Farm Research - Doin' it right. R.L. (Bob) Nielsen, Extension Corn Specialist, Purdue University and Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Specialist

• March 3: Making every acre pay. Naeem Kalwar, Extension Soil Health Specialist, North Dakota State University, Tanner Bruse, MN Ag & Conservation Programs Manager, Pheasants Forever and Alan Lepp, NRCS

• March 10: What insects are bugging your corn this year? Ken Ostlie, Extension Entomologist and Bruce Potter, Extension Integrated Pest Management Specialist

• March 17: SCN: So tough a threat, it warrants a coalition. Greg Tylka, Nematologist, Iowa State University, Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist and Samuel Markell, Extension Broadleaf Plant Pathologist, North Dakota State University

• March 24: Stand Establishment for corn and soybean. Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist, Jeff Coulter, Extension Corn Agronomist and Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist

For more details on each session and to register, go to: https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming. You need only register once for the whole program series. At registration, you’re asked to take a moment to let Extension know what questions you would like highlighted during the discussions. There is no charge to participate, and sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later at your convenience.

If you are not familiar with Zoom, which can also be accessed via smartphone or other mobile device, details will be included at registration on how to access the sessions on your computer or mobile device. All you need is the link.