Crookston School District's new fueling station installed

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The new diesel and gasoline fueling station on the site of the Crookston School District’s new, voter-approved bus garage/transportation facility on the northwest corner of the Highland School property is installed and ready to fill school buses and other district vehicles. The current diesel and gasoline pumps located next to the current bus garage off Fourth Street downtown, near the former Crookston Central High School site.

Last August, the school board and Superintendent Jeremy Olson decided against spending around $10,000 to repair the current fueling station in the hope it would pass inspection for another year, and instead approved the installation of the new fueling station for a cost of approximately $214,500. Money to cover the cost comes from approximately $70,000 remaining in the bus garage construction contingency fund, around $50,000 from previously approved referendum dollars, and approximately $94,500 from the state, in the form of Long-Term Facilities Maintenance funds.

The new bus garage/transportation facility will be operational in January, and Olson and the board are currently weighing their options on what to do with the existing structures, whether that involves demolishing it or selling it to someone who has a legitimate plan to do something useful with the property.