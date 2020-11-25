Kiwanis Builders Club: Care and Share has urgent need for diapers

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Crookston High School Seventh and Eighth Grade Builders Club are doing what they can to answer the need at the Crookston Care and Share, with a Diaper Drive.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 10 the Kiwanis Builders Club will be collecting diapers at these drop-off areas: HN Quality Plumbing (535 3rd Ave. SW), Valley Technology Park (510 Polk County Road 71, Suite 119), Real Good Bath and Body (118 South Broadway), and the University of Minnesota Crookston (for UMN Crookston staff). You are asked to drop off your diapers between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donated items collected will go toward helping babies at the Care and Share. Diapers of any sizes are welcome but the sizes in the greatest need are 1, 2, and 6. Diapers will be delivered to the Care and Share on Dec. 11.

Care and Share Director Brian Halos says families will very much appreciate the diapers.

“The need has never been greater, especially during these very stressful times,” he said.

The Builders Club, advised by Crookston Kiwanis President Rae French and CHS teacher Megan Solie, are delighted to see the junior high students take such an active role in helping out their community. The students helped determine the locations as drop-off sites and also designed their own posters to promote the diaper drive.

For more information, contact French at rfrench@umn.edu.