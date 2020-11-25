CHS AgEd: FFA is ‘not just for farmers anymore’

Crookston High School Agriculture Education teacher Whitney Rupprecht gave a presentation to the School Board this week and noted early that FFA is “not just for farmers anymore.” After a video explaining the different classes she offers and what students are learning, she relayed that over 200 students (225 to be exact) take advantage of the AgEd program in grades 7-12.

Although the school year is only a couple months in, there are FFA students already advancing to state after a regional competition. Rupprecht recently announced two teams going to state including the Fish and Wildlife team which placed 4th in the region (team members include Malakai - 8th place, Aaron - 13th place, Tim - 14th place, and Riley - 15th place) and the Nursery/Landscape team which placed 3rd in the region (team members include Claire Oman - 6th place, Joslynn Leach - 9th place, Libby Salentine - 10th place, and Carter Nelson - 12th place.)

Rupprecht keeps parents and the community informed of AgEd happenings with posts on social media and monthly newsletters.

“What’s special about agriculture and how does this help our program at the high school and the kids after?” Superintendent Jeremy Olson asked with a smile.

“It’s been said that up to 33% of people think chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” Rupprecht explained, with laughter following. “It’s crazy to think the basics of life skills are being lost because people don’t come from farms now or even visit farms. It’s not the same as it used to be. Kids aren’t growing up with it and don’t know where their food comes from.”

Rupprecht added that AgEd students are not only learning life skills in her program, but also about career advancement and “not just going to college to go to college.”

“Across the U.S. life skills are lacking, some of the basic stuff we took for granted like balancing a checkbook; maybe some non-Ag, will you bring that in?” asked School Board member Mike Theis.

Rupprecht replied saying that work-based learning is also a big part of her program as she asks students to have a job outside of the classroom whether that’s a “real job” or cooking/baking in their home.

“Finances come into that if they own their own equipment or operations; we’ve had students in the past making money off their (home) business,” she added.

“We did have a student this year that did not know how to turn on a stove,” Rupprecht admitted soon thereafter. “These things they’re learning are very much important life skills.”

Olson followed up asking Rupprecht how Ag-related value and added careers will help students in the future to which she replied that students are “diving” into careers, doing resume building, and learning how to stand out on a resume.

“Working at Hugo’s is technically agriculture; we’re getting the kids out there with a big push with SAE (Supervised Agricultural Education),” she added.