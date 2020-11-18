Pirates Fine Arts Boosters dishes out dollars

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Pirate Fine Arts Boosters has awarded its latest round of funding for fine arts programs in Crookston Public Schools, in response to grant requests from fine arts instructors at Washington, Highland and Crookston High schools.

The total amount awarded in this round is $8,835, PFAB Board President Jim Kent reports.

Here’s who got what:

• CHS art: $550 for acrylic paint, clay and classroom materials

• Junior high art: $2,653 for clay, colored pencil sets, water color sets, other classroom materials, potter’s wheel

• Orchestra: $1,500 for three-quarter-sized violins, 14-inch violas and method books

• Band: $1,882 for technique and ensemble books

• CHS auditorium: $1,400 for Fresnel spotlights, microphones and cable

• Speech: $850 for an assistant speech position

PFAB’s mission statement is as follows: “The Pirate Fine Arts Boosters will work to promote, support and help fund the various fine arts programs in the Crookston Public Schools.”

Current PFAB Board Members, in addition to Kent, include Haley Ellis, Alvern Wentzel, Gary Stegman, Beth Carlson, Dale Knotek, Phyllis Hagen, Liz Thompson, Elaine Metzger, treasurer, and Greg Garmen, activities director.

If you’d like to contribute to PFAB, your donation is welcome at PFAB, PO Box 743, Crookston, MN 56716. Donations are tax exempt under the Valley Crossing Arts Council 501(c)(3), EIN 41-1290378.