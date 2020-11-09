Schwarz of FPS now certified in virtual classroom management

Times Report

Crookston Times

Kristen Schwarz of Fisher Public Schools recently achieved certification in Trident's Virtual Classroom Management (VCM) program. Schwarz is said to be the first teacher in the state of Minnesota to be fully certified using a completely virtual teaching format.

Schwarz plans to use her newly-acquired skills as she continues to teach agriculture classes via distance learning with her Fisher School studentss.

Trident VCM certification requires demonstrated mastery of Trident's proven non verbal skills and strategies with students to effectively increase productivity, while utilizing influence and maintaining positive relationships.

Fisher Public Schools congrates Kristen Schwarz on her achievement.

Trident will offer an introductory VCM course on November 21st in Fosston to any teacher or admin interested in learning more about this exciting new teaching paradigm. Anyone interested can contact Amy Mulry, 612-616-8031.