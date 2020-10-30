Superintendent Olson explains reasons behind having no school on 2W Days

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson

Crookston Pirate Families:

This year finds us in uncharted waters as we navigate through this pandemic while trying to safely offer in person instruction. Our teachers and staff have been planning for in person, hybrid, and distance learning throughout this year as they strive to serve all students in various learning environments. In my fifteen years as an administrator, I have never seen teachers stretched as thin as they are now with the massive job of providing high quality education in an environment of strict restrictions and with various teaching modes. To meet the increased planning and preparation requirements needed for this massive undertaking, I recommended to the School Board that we move from the half day workshops on 2W days to full day workshops to allow our teachers the planning time that they so desperately need and deserve. The School Board approved this recommendation at Monday’s School Board Meeting and as such this will mean a school calendar change.

There will be no school on 2W days moving forward this year. Affected dates are November 11, December 9, January 13, February 10, March 10, April 14, and May 12. I have attached a revised calendar for your information.

Crookston Public Schools will be offering childcare for those parents who are both classified as essential workers in accordance with the Governor’s order or who are already enrolled in our school age care program. If you are not already enrolled in our school age care program and are classified as an essential worker as defined by the governor’s order, you should call your child’s school by Wednesday November 4th. We are asking that you call by this date so that we can make logistical arrangements as there are several safety protocols we must follow.

If you have any questions on why we are implementing this calendar change, please feel free to contact me at 218-770-8717 or email me at jeremyolson@isd593.org. Go Pirates!