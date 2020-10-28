Crookston Rotary Club September and October Students of the Month honored

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Rotary Club began their Student of the Month awards for the 2020-21 school year by honoring both September and October students. September’s Student of the Month was Victoria Proulx and October’s is Emily Funk. Both Proulx and Funk provided the club with background on themselves and what they’re involved in.

VICTORIA PROULX

“Hello! My name is Victoria Proulx. I’m the daughter of Brian and Shea Proulx. I have a younger brother named Chase who is a freshman at Crookston High School and I am currently a senior at Crookston High School. Some of you may recognize me from my pictures in the paper or on KROX from my many activities. I am on the girl’s swim team where I swim the 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, and 200 freestyle relay. I am on the speech team where I compete in the category of storytelling and also dabble in a couple other categories. I have been in numerous 1Act and 3 Act plays and many productions outside of the high school. I play violin in the high school orchestra and have done solo-ensemble contest and I also sing in the choir. I am also the Student Council President and a Leo Club member.

I am no stranger to the stage and if someone gave me a microphone I could probably talk for hours. With being in speech and theatre I have the opportunity to work with Mrs. Heppner’s class at Highland. Her class does a Storytelling Unit at the end of the year that I come and help the kids prepare their stories. It’s so fun to see the kids let loose and get involved with the story they are telling. When it comes to storytelling usually I’m the student but now I get the opportunity to be the teacher and it’s such a fun experience.

I have been in the Leo Club since I was a freshman. One of my favorite actitivies is ringing the bells for the Salvation Army around Christmas time. It’s always an experience when you ring the bells because usually mid-December we’re in full-blown Minnesota winter. I’ve also helped with the Halloween food drive, helping the preschoolers at Cathedral, and setting up the Community Halloween Party.

I have helped out and participated in many activities at my church. I have been an alter serve at Cathedral since I was in elementary school, I am a cantor at the Lifeteen masses, and I have been to the Stuebenville Youth Conference with my youth group. Stuebenville is a nationwide conference that takes place during the summer. I have been to one in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota. The conference is 3 days long and filled with many musical artists and keynote speakers. This conference has really tested my faith and allowed me to make great friendships. During the summer I also volunteer at the Public Library helping put on the summer reading program.

Usually, if I’m not at school or doing some sort of extracurricular you can find me at Hugo’s where I work part-time as a cashier. Before you ask raisins are in aisle 4 and we are out of the Campbell’s Chicken Gumbo Soup. I’ve also recently started to live up to my name as I was crowned Miss Crookston 2020 in August. So far I have made many fun appearances, my favorite being the Celebrate the Young Child Event where I did a Disney sing along with the kids.

After high school, I plant to attend college at either Minnesota State University in Moorhead or the University of Iowa and major in Speech and Language Hearing Science and a minor in Theatre. After I complete my 4-year bachelor I plan to go to grad school where I will become a certified Speech Pathologist. But if all else fails I’ll just become famous.”

EMILY FUNK

“Good afternoon, my name is Emily Funk. My parents are Curtis and Kristin Funk and I have 3 siblings: Anna, Mackenzie and Grant. I would like to thank the Rotary members for selecting me as the Student of the Month for the month of October.

Throughout my high school career I have kept busy by participating in volleyball, figure skating, band, choir, Builders Club, Prom Committee and Leo Club. This year I am the Co-Vice President of the Leo Club. I have been on the A-Honor Roll since 7th grade and my class voted me on as Junior Snofest Princess and I was recently selected by my peers as Homecoming Queen.

I am also an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. This past August I received the Sacrament of Confirmation and I have served as an altar server since 5th grade, I also have volunteered at many church events including the Fall Festival and numerous Fish Fries.

I also would like to recognize the community of Crookston, which has provided me with many different opportunities to grow and learn as an individual. Everything from playing T-ball when I was 5, being in Safety Town and going back as a volunteer, to participating in Miss Crookston, working my first job as a daycare assistant, getting to coach figure skating and opportunities like these have made me realize what a supportive community Crookston is.

My plans for next year are to attend UND for Occupational Therapy. Once again I would like to thank the Rotary Club for this honor.”