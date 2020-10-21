White Earth Tribal Community College, UMN Crookston partner on 5-year grant

Times Report

Crookston Times

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families has awarded White Earth Tribal and Community College (WETCC) a $500,000 grant per year for five years.

WETCC will be partnering with White Earth Head Start and the University of Minnesota Crookston to offer educational opportunities for Head Start staff to obtain their associate of arts (AA) degree with WETCC or a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

This grant award with WETCC will further expand on a current partnership, created in 2016, with the University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) by offering an Early Childhood Education 2 + 2 student pathway program emphasizing a developmental approach to teaching and learning.

“This grant will provide those interested in pursuing early childhood education an opportunity to receive resources to make it easier for them to attend classes. Oftentimes there are many impediments to obtaining a degree. We hope this grant will help to address the chronic challenge of having qualified early childhood educators for our region,” said UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause.

“The grant project is timely when rural Minnesota is facing challenges in employing qualified early childhood teachers in Head Start and Early Head Start programs serving communities of Native American children and families, added UMN Crookston professor Soo-Yin Lim Thompson. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with White Earth Tribal and Community College, and not only the ability to increase qualified indigenous teachers, but also the workforce to reflect the demographics of ethnically diverse populations of students in the community.”

The grant will provide tuition expenses, computers, and equipment for Head Start staff to attend classes through a HyFlex model of delivery in a culturally relevant setting. This collaborative partnership between White Earth Tribal & Community College, White Earth Head Start, and the University of Minnesota Crookston is anticipated to start in October.

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is a division of the Department of Health & Human Services. They promote the economic and social well-being of children, families, individuals and communities with leadership and resources for compassionate, effective delivery of human services. To find out more, visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/