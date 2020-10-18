SUBSCRIBE NOW
Emily Funk and Easton Tangquist crowned 2020 Homecoming King and Queen

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

Crookston High School seniors Emily Funk and Easton Tangquist were crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King in a private ceremony Sunday evening. Among the other royalty announced were Gabe Monteith, Danielle Haake, Gavin Anderson, Joslynn Leach, Mackenzie Epema, Noah Dragseth, Catherine Tiedemann, and Lucas Winger.

The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, Walker Winjum and Sophia Sanders, crowned the winners, and the MCs (Masters of Ceremonies) were Victoria Proulx and Claire Oman.

Homecoming Week is October 19-23 with several themed days including Spots vs. Stripes Day, (Dress like) Elementary Day, Color Wars (for all grades and staff) and Pirate Pride Day. There will not be a Homecoming dance due to health guidelines, but students may put together a virtual pep rally. Pirate football plays Ottertail Central Friday night. 

CHS 2020 Homecoming Royalty: MacKenzie Epema, Lucas Winger, Catherine Tiedemann, Easton Tangquist, Emily Funk, Gabe Monteith, Joslynn Leach, Gavin Anderson, Danielle Haake, and Noah Dragseth.
Easton Tangquist is crowned the 2020 Homecoming King by 2019 HoCo King Walker Winjum
2020 Crookston High School Homecoming Queen and King Emily Funk and Easton Tangquist
2020 CHS Homecoming King Easton Tangquist (center) and Court: Lucas Winger, Gabe Monteith, Gavin Anderson and Noah Dragseth
2020 CHS Homecoming Queen Emily Funk (center) and Court: Catherine Tiedemann, MacKenzie Epema, Danielle Haake, and Joslynn Leach.
Emily Funk is crowned the 2020 CHS Homecoming Queen by 2019 HoCo Queen Sophia Sanders.