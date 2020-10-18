Emily Funk and Easton Tangquist crowned 2020 Homecoming King and Queen

Crookston High School seniors Emily Funk and Easton Tangquist were crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King in a private ceremony Sunday evening. Among the other royalty announced were Gabe Monteith, Danielle Haake, Gavin Anderson, Joslynn Leach, Mackenzie Epema, Noah Dragseth, Catherine Tiedemann, and Lucas Winger.

The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, Walker Winjum and Sophia Sanders, crowned the winners, and the MCs (Masters of Ceremonies) were Victoria Proulx and Claire Oman.

Homecoming Week is October 19-23 with several themed days including Spots vs. Stripes Day, (Dress like) Elementary Day, Color Wars (for all grades and staff) and Pirate Pride Day. There will not be a Homecoming dance due to health guidelines, but students may put together a virtual pep rally. Pirate football plays Ottertail Central Friday night.