VFW Post 1902 kicks off annual scholarship, essay competitions

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. Post 1902 and its Commander Paula Lundgren recently announced the kickoff for this year’s VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Students must write and record a three to five minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive, and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by October 31.

The 2020 theme selected is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned.”

Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the District level with the winner advancing to the state competition.

All state first-place complete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships and the first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assume sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.

Around 64,466 students participate in the competition each year and the VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarship every year.

Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Auxiliary Chairman Pam Delage by phone at (218) 289-5075 or email pdelage@outlook.com for more information.

ANNUAL ESSAY COMPETITION

The VFW Post 1902 also announces the kickoff of the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition for middle school students in grades 6-8 who have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300-400 word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2020 competition is “What is Patriotism to Me.”

Students begin by competing at the local Post level and then Post winners advance to the district competition with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000.

Each year, more than 165,000 students participate nationwide. The deadline for student entries is October 31 and interested students and teachers should contact local Auxiliary Chair Pam Delage at (218) 289-5075 or email pdelage@outlook.com for more info.