Gapp graduates from BSC in Spring 2020

Crookston Times

Paul Gapp, Fisher, Minn., graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Lineworker (Electrical) during the college's 80th commencement ceremony on May 15, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSC 2020 Commencement ceremony was held virtually to confer 970+ degrees.

The BSC 2020 Commencement speaker was Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, a native of Bismarck, N.D.

The virtual ceremony is available to view on the BSC website.