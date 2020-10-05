Oct. 18 coronation kicks off CHS Homecoming

Times Report

Homecoming 2020 will be celebrated at Crookston High School Oct. 19-23. Festivities actually kick off on Sunday, Oct. 18 with coronation at 7 p.m. in the CHS auditorium. Only parents of the homecoming royalty and members of the student council will be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Times and KROX Radio will livestream the event.

Each day of the week will feature a different apparel theme.

• Monday: Spots vs. Stripes Day

• Tuesday: Elementary Day (People dress as they did in elementary school, i.e. pig-tails and mismatched outfits.)

• Wednesday and Thursday: Color Wars, but only with clothing; there will be no decorating of the halls. Seniors are black, juniors are white, sophomores are blue, freshmen are red, eighth-graders are yellow, seventh-graders are green, and staff are orange.

The homecoming football game will be played on Friday, Oct. 23 and the royalty along with their parents will be introduced at halftime.

A virtual pep fest/Pirate gathering is also in the works, with a date and time it will be shown to be determined.