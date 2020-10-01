NMF: Applications accepted for grant program

Times Report

Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF), in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), is currently accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant program. This special grant program will help fund early care and education wrap around services for children birth to age eight from underserved populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that work with these children in NMF’s 12-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $7,500 will be considered.

NMF received funding from MDE on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for this program. The GEER Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic. Wrap around services, a system of care management which supports children in all aspects of life, are one of many education services that the GEER Fund supports. As a regional leader in the early childhood field, NMF was awarded this funding in order to quickly disperse grants to organizations in northwestern Minnesota.

Funding from this grant can help cover mental health services and supports, social-emotional and physical health supports, training and development to more effectively operate during the pandemic, learning enrichment programs, as well as distance learning opportunities. Additional allowable uses include activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in early care and education. Applicants must serve children birth to age eight from historically underserved populations.

“Young children and their families rely on continuity of these key services to promote successful development and growth, even more so now during these times of uncertainty.” said Missy Okeson, NMF Program Officer - Community Impact. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with MDE as we bring the GEER Fund opportunity to our region.”

Applications are due to NMF by October 29, 2020. For the application and guidelines, visit www.nwmf.org/programs/child-care-grant-program. For questions about the grant, contact Missy Okeson at missyo@nwmf.org.