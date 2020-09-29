2021 Crookston Music Trip to Florida delayed

During the open forum portion of this week’s Crookston School Board meeting, Crookston Music Trip Parents Organization Board President Chris Fee announced the high school’s 2021 music trip to Florida has been postponed from March 2021 to the summer of 2021.

Fee said the decision was made after consulting with Bergan Travel and Walt Disney World representatives, and ongoing safety concerns due to the pandemic. He told the board to “stay tuned” for more information as the CMT board discusses possible summer travel dates.