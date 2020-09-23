Crookston School District notified of positive COVID case

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson notified parents and guardians Wednesday night that they've been informed that an individual in one of the schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Crookston Public Schools implemented our procedure for a positive case in the school which involves notification and collaboration with Polk County Public Health and MDH. Polk County Public Health has completed the contact tracing and notified anyone deemed to be a close contact. Close contact is defined as within six feet for 15 or more minutes."