Highland School PTO first meeting of 2020-21

Highland Elementary School PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) held their first meeting since March at the (Ray) Ecklund Complex’s shelter this week where they discussed their finances, 2020-21 meeting dates, overview of 2020-21 PTO activities which included cancelling their annual Turkey Bingo, and went through updates on the school supply drive, box tops, Pirate Pride shirts, staff appreciation, teacher/staff requests, book fair, field trip fees, yearbooks and the Read-A-Thon.

Highland will also host a Nature Center Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 19 from 9-11 a.m. where the community can help clear the trails for students to explore.