Crookston Public Schools on Parent/Staff screener, MDH Decision Tree

Submitted by Superintendent Jeremy Olson

Crookston Times

I have been communicating lately about a screening tool that we are going to be asking you as parents to use as you make decisions about sending your students each morning.

The Parent/Staff Screening tool is a tool that we are asking parents to use. This tool is based on the MDH Decision Tree. We know that kids are going to have colds and allergies and are trying to help parents understand what they should do in those situations as this is new for many of us and may or may not have anything to do with COVID-19.

MDH released the decision tree to guide parents and educators on how to safely handle students who have symptoms and to what degree to restrict them from school.

So what does this look like? In the morning we are asking that you evaluate your child/children:

Do they have any of the symptoms listed in the "less common" or "more common" boxes?

If so, follow the appropriate pathway and notify the school of the absence and pathway being followed.