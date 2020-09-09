Crookston Public Library adjusts operating hours

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Crookston Public Library has adjusted its hours after operating with an adjusted schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The library will be offering service while maintaining social distance, sanitation procedures and more.

The adjustments include the addition of open hours on Fridays from 10 am.- 6 p.m., beginning September 4, and beginning September 13, Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

The new schedule will be as follows:

• Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.