First Day for Crookston Public Schools 2020

Tuesday, September 8 marked the first day of school for Crookston Public Schools for the 2020-2021 year. Students, staff and teachers all donned face masks and had their temperatures taken before venturing to their classrooms at Washington Elementary, Highland Elementary, and Crookston High School.

Temps were taken outside the building at Highland and right inside the front doors at Washington and CHS. The non-contact forehead thermometers were having a tough time getting a proper reading in the cool weather (upper 30s) outside Highland, several staff noted. Plus, the schools are still waiting for the building temperature scanners to be installed, Washington Principal Denice Oliver told the Times.

The new school drop-off routes were tested at Highland with multiple lines of cars either going in front of the school or through the parking lot with Crookston Schools' Resource Officer and Police Officer Don Rasicot directing traffic.