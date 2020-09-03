Superintendent Olson makes a transportation-related request of parents

Jeremy Olson, Crookston School District superintendent

I want to update you on transportation and ask for your help: our current transportation situation is that we are running at capacity for the morning (no changes needed at this time), however, the afternoon routes are over the safe capacity as we cannot run more than 50% of our bus capacity according to the rules.

We are asking that if you can find another way to have your student(s) picked up or walk/bike in the afternoon that you contact the Bus Garage at 218-281-5444 to communicate with us so that we can reserve afternoon transportation to those students who absolutely need transportation. I hate to make this request of you, however, we have to keep our transportation safe and meet all safety guidelines. Priority remains with rural students and students who are in town that have no other way to be transported. I understand how difficult this is on parents and would encourage parents to think about the following:

1) Can your student(s) ride a bike or walk to school? We know that for many students walking or riding a bike is a very healthy way of getting to school, especially during the milder season.

2) Can you ride share with other trusted parents (we would of course ask that you consider masks, using our screening tool, and taking temps)?

3) Do you have the ability to transport your student(s) to create slots for rural students and those students who are not able to get a ride any other way?

We ask that you communicate with us by Friday, September 4th at noon as we need to ensure that communication goes out to those riding.