18 on-campus students quarantining at UMN Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

As of late Tuesday afternoon, according to an online dashboard launched by the University of Minnesota Crookston to provide updates on COVID-19’s impact on campus, 18 UMN Crookston students are currently in quarantine.

The dashboard can be found at https://protectthenest.crk.umn.edu/

The Times reached out to Brandy Chaffee, director of communications and marketing and university and alumni relations, for more on the quarantining students, and she offered further insight on the current situation.

“Quarantine indicates that students have been exposed, per Minnesota Department of Health and Polk County Health guidelines, and have been notified as such,” Chaffee stated in an email. “Isolation is when a student tests positive. Our numbers on our Protect the Nest dashboard reflect those students who are currently living in our residential facilities. Some students may choose to go home, move off campus or make other arrangements for their quarantine and isolation times.”

Students are required to quarantine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, Chaffee adds.

Currently, there are approximately 375 students living on campus.

The dashboard indicates that there are 19 “isolation rooms” available on campus, but that none are being utilized at this time.

Chaffee said the university is unable to provide detailed health information on individual students.

“The University cannot provide personal health information that might identify an individual student due to laws designed to protect patient privacy,” she said. “That information is considered private by state and federal laws (notably HIPAA, which says it is personal health information.)”

To address preparedness, however, Chaffee says the University has developed a list of protocol and steps for cases when a student or employee would report a positive case. All steps and efforts comply with the Center for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health guidance and in partnership with Polk County Public Health, she said.