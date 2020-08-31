UMN Crookston’s first-day enrollment numbers released

Times Report

Crookston Times

University of Minnesota Crookston preliminary, first-day enrollment numbers on August 25 were 2,452 undergraduate students. This included 1,112 online, 662 on campus and 672 non degree seeking students including Post Secondary Education Options (PSEO) and College in the High School (CIH) students. While the numbers are still preliminary, this appears to be the largest cohort of incoming online students in school history.

“The on-campus enrollment numbers are slightly larger than expected after COVID-19 adjustments were made,” said Mary Holz-Clause, chancellor of the UMN Crookston campus. “We watched the number of online student numbers continue to grow over the summer.”

“While some of this may reflect some students shifting online because of COVID-19, we set aggressive goals to grow online numbers last fall and we see potential for strong continued growth in the future," says Mike Griffin, director of enrollment management.

More than 500 students are from the Twin Cities metropolitan area and 1,300 plus are from Greater Minnesota. There are more than 80 students online and on-campus from outside the U.S.

The official enrollment statistics for all the University of Minnesota campuses will be available in early October to account for late registrations or movement of students among colleges and campuses in the first weeks of the semester.