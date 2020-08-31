UMN Crookston will no longer consider ACT, SAT scores in admission decisions

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston’s Office of Admissions says it will no longer consider, nor review, a student’s ACT or SAT test scores, even if submitted, when making admission decisions for students who apply to enroll for spring and fall 2021.

This action builds on the analysis of data of the first year of making admission decisions with test data optional. The test-optional policy took effect in 2019 for fall 2020 applicants.

“We believe that our holistic review process is very strong and helps us to discover potential talent that other colleges and universities miss,” said Mike Griffin, director of enrollment management.

High school GPA, class rank, leadership, service involvement, co-curricular involvement, experiences overcoming obstacles to achieve goals, employment and multicultural experiences and competencies are among many factors evaluated for admission, explained Janessa Quanrud, associate director of admissions at UMN Crookston.

“With this policy revision, UMN Crookston is once again at the forefront of post-secondary institutional change by ensuring that all applicants receive a fair and equitable review and evaluation for admission,” said Jessica Hanson, associate director of admissions at UMN Crookston.

The admissions counselors will conduct a thorough review of academic performance as well as commitments and engagement in and outside of high school. UMN Crookston will begin accepting 2021 applications on September 1.