CHS grad Jasmin Hanson receives scholarship in memory of former radio news personality

Crookston High School graduate and University of Minnesota Crookston student Jasmin Hanson recently received the MaryAnn Simmons Memorial Scholarship in honor of the former radio news personality who worked at KROX Radio in Crookston.

Annual recipients of the scholarship will be displayed on a plaque at Choice Therapy.

The plaque reads: “This scholarship is in memory of MaryAnn Simmons. MaryAnn leaves behind her passion for athletics, education, and service to her community. She valued hard work and was very dedicated to her faith, family and friends. May this scholarship carry on her memory through its recipients.”