Olson offers school start update; Facebook Live Q & A Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Jeremy Olson, Crookston School District superintendent

We are now less than two weeks from the start of school! As such, I want to give you an understanding of what preparations have been made for the safe start of school. Attached to this email is an updated version of the return to school safety plan. We have made a few updates including a frequently asked question portion to address questions that we are hearing from our community. Keeping you informed is very important to us. I want to assure you that we are working very hard to keep our students and staff safe. We remain in Model 2: Hybrid (Blue and Gold Days) for High School grades 7-12, and In Person every day for Elementary grades PK-6.

The latest Return to School Safety Plan can be downloaded from: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=nX-ryFOdRiU&mal=51e3871dd91761f6d30b26a52cf1db4fb21f3a2caa8b22b5e6a796548639beb7

Public Question and Answer Session

On Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5:30pm we will have a question and answer session via Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/CrookstonPirates/. We are asking that you send in questions beforehand by using the following link: http://bit.ly/Crookston1

Scanners/Screening

The School District recently invested in temperature scanners for the entrances of our buildings to allow for a more seamless scan of students. We recognize that this is just one layer in a multi layered approach to keep students and staff safe. We continue to ask parents to use the screener in the safety plan to screen your students before school. We ask that you keep your student home if your student has a temperature of 100.4 or symptoms as outlined in this screener. We may also need you to transport your students to school if you are able to. We expect to have transportation schedules finalized at the end of this week and may be communicating with families if we are exceeding safe transportation limits. Our priority continues to be with rural families and those families who cannot transport their students. We are here to support you.

Food Service:

Meals are offered to distance and hybrid learners who are not on campus each day. They must be requested through an online form daily by 10:00am on day of service. The online form can be found on the Crookston Public School Website under the Food Service Tab, titled "Grab and Go Meal Option Request". Meals are served from 11:00am-12:00pm and can be picked up from door #15 at Crookston High School. If your student is approved for free or reduced meals, they will receive the requested meals at no cost. If your student is a full pay student, meals will be charged to the students account. Only students enrolled in the Crookston Public School District are eligible to receive grab and go meal options at this time.

Distance Learning Plan:

Those students who have selected distance learning will be focused primarily on synchronous (live classroom interactions and lessons) and asynchronous (teacher created assignment or lesson that is not live) instruction via Google Classroom as the electronic doorway into the classroom. Distance learning will mean that your student will electronically join the classroom along with those students who are in person. We recommend that someone be available to help navigate the students into their electronic classroom for grades Kindergarten through grade 3. The focus will be on core instruction for distance learners: Math, Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science. Elementary students will not be required to join their classroom all day long and the amount of synchronous time will be contingent on the age of the student. Students will be expected to join their classroom for the morning meeting (elementary), the direct instruction portion of the lessons in core subject areas: Language Arts, Math, Social Studies, and Science. Students will also be expected to join in for question/assessment time for core subjects. The student will be expected to complete asynchronous assignments that tie back to the learning in these core subjects. All assignments will be communicated via Google Classroom. Schedules will be assigned to distance learners by their teacher so that each student knows when to join their classroom and what will be expected.

Attendance for distance learning will be taken and we will use the same process for students who are attending in person or distance learning. Attendance is mandatory under MN compulsory attendance laws in the same form for both distance learners and in person learners.