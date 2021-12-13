Crookston police respond to stabbing at North Acres Estates

Times Report

Crookston police responded to North Acres Estates for a report that an individual had been stabbed. The call came in at 10 p.m. on December 10 to Eickhof Boulevard and, upon arrival, officers found an adult male sitting on the ground with injuries to his abdomen. Crookston Area Ambulance arrived and transported the victim to RiverView Healthcare before he was later transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. The male's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

The CPD was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Crookston Area Ambulance.