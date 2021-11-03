Juvenile suspect flees from police after single vehicle accident Oct. 30

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident on October 30 at approximately 11 p.m. and the driver, a juvenile, fled police. The driver was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male from Crookston.

The suspect fled on foot from police before he surrendered to law enforcement without incident a short time later. No one was injured as a result of the incident and the case was sent to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

There was no threat to the public, as this was a singular, localized event.

Also present during the investigation was the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Area Ambulance.